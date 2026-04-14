PM Modi inspects key wildlife corridor in UP's Saharanpur ahead of Delhi–Dehradun corridor launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed a 12-kilometre-long wildlife corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, a key feature of the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway project and among the longest such corridors in Asia.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister visited the Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun, where he performed darshan and pooja. During the visit, children sang an aarti, with Modi seen clapping along and participating in the ceremony.

Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public event in Dehradun and address a gathering on the occasion.

The 213-kilometre, six-lane, access-controlled corridor has been developed at a cost exceeding ₹12,000 crore. Spanning Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the project is designed to significantly improve connectivity while incorporating measures to reduce human-animal conflict in ecologically sensitive areas.

Key infrastructure elements include 10 interchanges, three railway overbridges, four major bridges, and 12 wayside amenities to facilitate smoother, high-speed travel. The corridor is also equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System to enhance commuter safety and efficiency.

Given the region’s rich biodiversity, special emphasis has been placed on wildlife protection. The project features eight animal crossings, including two 200-metre-long elephant underpasses, along with a 370-metre tunnel near the Daat Kali temple to ensure safe animal movement.

The corridor is expected to boost regional economic growth by improving access between major tourism and commercial hubs, while also creating new opportunities for trade and development.

The project reflects the vision of the Prime Minister to develop next-generation infrastructure that combines high-speed connectivity with environmental sustainability and improved quality of life for citizens.

(With inputs from ANI)