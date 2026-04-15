External elements should not interfere in companies’ internal matters: Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: With the violent protests staged by hundreds of garment workers seeking hike in wages and better working conditions in Noida for the last couple of days, UP CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that external elements should not be allowed to interfere in the internal matters of a group or factory.

While participating at an event of Tata Motors’ Lucknow where he flagged off the one-millionth bus from the Tata Motors' facility on Wednesday, CM Yogi stressed over the internal cohesion in the organisations.

“There are many who disrupt, but very few who build,” said Yogi while urging the employees to be united, strengthen mutual trust and create a positive work culture.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the state government approving an interim hike in wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, with around 21 per cent increase for Gautam Buddh Nagar — under which Noida falls — and Ghaziabad.

Adityanath, meanwhile, spoke about the significance of teamwork, honesty and a sense of gratitude as central points to long-term success, and called on workers to carry out their responsibilities with commitment.

He also highlighted the importance of recognising the role of institutions in individual and collective progress.

Highlighting UP’s strength of a large workforce and big population, which also means a big market, Adityanath said, “M stands for market… a state of 25 crore people, with 56% workforce being youth… we are working in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to connect the youth with skill, innovation and technology to create a market-ready and industry-ready workforce.”