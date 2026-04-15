Noida limps back to normal amid heavy security after violent worker protests

LUCKNOW: After days of unrest, factories in Noida reopened on Wednesday, with the situation limping back to normal amid heavy security bandobast following violent protests by workers earlier this week.
Besides the deployment of a heavy police contingent, surveillance was also being carried out through CCTV cameras and drones. Around 16 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were stationed, while police conducted flag marches in Sectors 63, 80, 84, 85 and Phase 2.
Regarding the workers' protest, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna said that the situation in the district was completely normal. “There is no law and order problem anywhere. All senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is being continuously monitored,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Noida’s Cyber Crime Police Station registered an FIR against two RJD women spokespersons, Kanchana Yadav and Priyanka Bharti, who were accused of sharing misleading videos on social media to incite unrest and damage the image of law enforcement.
Notices on salary hikes were put up outside several companies. However, some units remained shut for the day, informing employees through notices that operations would resume later, with further updates to be shared in advance.
Factory workers had staged a massive protest, indulging in vandalism and arson on Monday and Tuesday over salary hikes. Stone-pelting occurred at more than 80 locations, while vandalism was reported in 350 companies.
Uttar Pradesh ministers claimed there was a strong whiff of a larger conspiracy and alleged the involvement of anti-national forces in fomenting trouble by inciting violent protests.
Meanwhile, company owners said that outsiders had vitiated the atmosphere, asserting that workers would not resort to violent protests or harm their own workplaces. Noida police have arrested 396 people, including four women, so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the protests.
District President of the All India Central Council Trade Union, Amar Singh, denied any connection with the violence and agitation, stating that the agitation was carried out by the workers. Surendra Nahata, President of the MSME Industrial Association Noida, informed that industries from Sector 1 to 6 were reopening and that the remaining factories would resume operations soon.