Noida limps back to normal amid heavy security after violent worker protests

LUCKNOW: After days of unrest, factories in Noida reopened on Wednesday, with the situation limping back to normal amid heavy security bandobast following violent protests by workers earlier this week.

Besides the deployment of a heavy police contingent, surveillance was also being carried out through CCTV cameras and drones. Around 16 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were stationed, while police conducted flag marches in Sectors 63, 80, 84, 85 and Phase 2.

Regarding the workers' protest, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna said that the situation in the district was completely normal. “There is no law and order problem anywhere. All senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is being continuously monitored,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Noida’s Cyber Crime Police Station registered an FIR against two RJD women spokespersons, Kanchana Yadav and Priyanka Bharti, who were accused of sharing misleading videos on social media to incite unrest and damage the image of law enforcement.