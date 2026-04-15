Noida workers protest: DM meets outsourcing agencies’ representatives, contractors of industrial units

LUCKNOW: A day after violent protests by garment workers seeking a pay hike rocked Noida, the district magistrate on Wednesday convened a meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors of various industrial units.

The meeting focused on ensuring full compliance with government guidelines while maintaining industrial peace in the district.

During the meeting, Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam said that the outsourcing agencies and contractors played a significant role in running the industrial units while providing jobs to people.

"As a result, it is the responsibility of all outsourcing agencies and contractors to make continuous efforts to get the work done while maintaining law and order,” said the DM.

While asking the stakeholders to ensure complete compliance of government guidelines in the units, she said that if any agency, its personnel or workers were found involved in disruptive behaviour, the agency would also be held responsible.

“In such cases, the agency may be black-listed and its licence may be cancelled,” she asserted in the meeting.