Noida workers protest: DM meets outsourcing agencies’ representatives, contractors of industrial units

LUCKNOW: A day after violent protests by garment workers seeking a pay hike rocked Noida, the district magistrate on Wednesday convened a meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors of various industrial units.
The meeting focused on ensuring full compliance with government guidelines while maintaining industrial peace in the district.
During the meeting, Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam said that the outsourcing agencies and contractors played a significant role in running the industrial units while providing jobs to people.
"As a result, it is the responsibility of all outsourcing agencies and contractors to make continuous efforts to get the work done while maintaining law and order,” said the DM.
While asking the stakeholders to ensure complete compliance of government guidelines in the units, she said that if any agency, its personnel or workers were found involved in disruptive behaviour, the agency would also be held responsible.
“In such cases, the agency may be black-listed and its licence may be cancelled,” she asserted in the meeting.
Referring to the minimum wages fixed by the state government, the DM stated that Rs 13,690 per month was fixed for unskilled workers, Rs 15,059 per month for semi-skilled, and Rs 16,868 per month for skilled workers.
She instructed all contractors to strictly comply with those wage standards and ensure full payment was transferred to the workers’ bank accounts. Any violation of rules or exploitation of workers would invite strict action, she added.
Roopam said that industries, workers and employers were complementary to each other.
“Smooth functioning of industries ensures employment opportunities, while stability of the employers secures the future of workers. If industrial activities are affected, it adversely impacts all stakeholders as well as the overall development of the state,” said the DM.
She appealed to everyone not to pay attention to rumours, misleading information or false narrative and work with mutual cooperation and trust while maintaining industrial peace.
While reassuring the working class that the state government was fully committed to safeguard their interests and also of the employers, the DM said that the administration would act promptly to resolve issues.
Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Atul Kumar, DD Factory Brijesh, officials from departments concerned and contractors from various industrial units were present in the meeting.