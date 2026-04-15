UP: 17-year-old Dalit girl dies by suicide after alleged gang rape; probe underway

A 17-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district died by suicide, allegedly by hanging, police said.

Her family alleged that she took the step due to police inaction in a gang-rape case involving three local youths on the day of Holi. However, police officials said that the initial complaint filed by her parents only mentioned the forcible application of colours.

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said on Wednesday that an investigation was launched after the incident on Tuesday. According to preliminary findings, the girl’s mother had made a verbal complaint on Holi about forced colouring but had clearly requested that no legal action be taken. The parents also submitted a written statement and recorded video testimonies to this effect, which are now part of official records.

After the girl’s death, police registered a case based on a fresh complaint from her family against three minor boys under Section 70 (gang rape) and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with other relevant provisions.

Singh said the probe is ongoing and assured that strict action will be taken against any police personnel found negligent.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLA from Chitrakoot Sadar, Anil Pradhan, met the grieving family and accused the police of suppressing the gang-rape incident.

He demanded financial assistance for the family, legal protection, and stern action against the erring officers.

(With inputs from PTI)