UP cop suspended after viral audio allegedly shows misconduct with rape survivor

A police inspector has been suspended after an audio clip allegedly captured him using abusive and obscene language while speaking to a 33-year-old rape survivor, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspended officer, identified as Inspector Naresh Malik of the Crime Branch, came under scrutiny after the purported recording went viral on social media earlier this week. The conversation is believed to have taken place during his previous posting as inspector (crime) at Ubhaon police station.

Police said the case originated from a complaint filed by the woman on February 20 at Ubhaon police station. She accused forest department sub-inspector Ugrasen Kumar Jaiswal of raping her around six months ago on the pretext of marriage and threatening her with death if she pursued the matter.

In a separate complaint to the deputy inspector general of police, the survivor also alleged that Malik and SHO Sanjay Shukla contacted her and spoke in an abusive and inappropriate manner. She claimed they pressured her to meet them alone, suggesting her case would progress only if she complied with their demands, and alleged that Malik even offered her money.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said the issue came to light on Monday after the audio clip surfaced online. Malik was immediately suspended, and an inquiry has been initiated.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla has been assigned to investigate the allegations. “Strict action will be taken against those found guilty based on the inquiry’s findings,” Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)