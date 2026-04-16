71-year-old woman dies after alleged wrong surgery at Banaras Hindu University's trauma centre

A 71-year-old woman allegedly died after being subjected to a wrong surgical procedure at the trauma centre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), with her family claiming that a thigh surgery was performed instead of the required spinal tumour operation.

According to a PTI report, the woman, identified as Radhika Devi from Amritpur, was admitted to the hospital on February 25 with complaints related to a spinal cord tumour, her grandson Mrityunjay Pal alleged.

According to him, she was under treatment in the hospital when she was taken for surgery on March 7. However, instead of operating on the spine, doctors allegedly performed a procedure on her thigh.

“When no fracture was found, the wound was stitched and she was brought out of the ICU,” Pal claimed, adding that the alleged error worsened her condition.

He said her health deteriorated thereafter and she underwent another surgery on March 18. She remained admitted in the hospital and died on March 27, he added.

Responding to the allegations, Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) Director M N Shankhwar said a complaint has been received and a four-member committee has been constituted to probe the matter.

“Further action will be taken after the committee submits its report,” he said.