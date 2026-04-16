Eidgah, Imambara bulldozed in UP's Sambhal; admin claims buildings on government land

LUCKNOW: An Eidgah and an Imambara were razed down using four bulldozers amid heavy police deployment in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

According to the administration, the Eidgah was built over about seven bighas of grazing land, while the Imambara had been constructed on land meant for a manure pit.

As per the police sources, police personnel from five stations and one company of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed at the site. Villagers who gathered at the spot were removed due to fear of possible protest.

Following complaints from villagers, Lekhpal Sparsh Gupta filed an appeal in the Tehsildar court on January 18, this year. On January 31, a notice was published in newspapers as per court orders, asking any occupants to come forward. However, no one responded.