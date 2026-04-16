Massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad slum area, over 200 shanties gutted completely

LUCKNOW: A massive fire broke out in a slum in Kanawani village under the Indirapuram police station area of Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon. The blaze was so intense that flames were visible from nearly 10 km away, triggering panic as residents rushed out of their homes.
Local residents immediately informed the police and fire department after the blaze broke out. Around eight fire trucks initially reached the spot, but as the fire intensified, additional vehicles were called in from Noida.
Nearly 22 fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby residential areas. Firefighters continued efforts to bring the blaze under control.
The huts reportedly contained large quantities of plastic, wood and other highly flammable materials, causing the fire to spread rapidly and making firefighting operations difficult. Thick smoke engulfed the area, creating breathing problems for people living nearby.
Eyewitnesses said the fire engulfed several huts within a short span, with LPG cylinders exploding one after another. Around 150 to 200 huts were reportedly gutted completely, affecting nearly 200 to 250 people as entire households were reduced to ashes.
Though the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is believed to have started during cooking and spread rapidly because of the cylinder blasts. Local sources also claimed that the blaze may have originated in a scrap dealer's godown before spreading to adjoining shanties.
No casualties have been officially reported so far, though local sources claimed that around half a dozen children were missing. Authorities said there was no official confirmation of this and that a survey would be conducted if any missing persons were reported. Ambulances have been deployed and nearby hospitals have been alerted.
According to Ghaziabad DCP Dhawal Jaiswal, the fire was under control and cooling operations were underway, to be followed by a combing exercise.