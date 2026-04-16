Massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad slum area, over 200 shanties gutted completely

LUCKNOW: A massive fire broke out in a slum in Kanawani village under the Indirapuram police station area of Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon. The blaze was so intense that flames were visible from nearly 10 km away, triggering panic as residents rushed out of their homes.

Local residents immediately informed the police and fire department after the blaze broke out. Around eight fire trucks initially reached the spot, but as the fire intensified, additional vehicles were called in from Noida.

Nearly 22 fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby residential areas. Firefighters continued efforts to bring the blaze under control.

The huts reportedly contained large quantities of plastic, wood and other highly flammable materials, causing the fire to spread rapidly and making firefighting operations difficult. Thick smoke engulfed the area, creating breathing problems for people living nearby.