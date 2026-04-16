Suspended UP constable arrested for aiding cattle smugglers with police movement inputs

LUCKNOW: A constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested for allegedly sharing information about police movement and patrolling patterns, ensuring safe passage for cattle smugglers while helping them cross the district border in Chandauli, a district adjacent to Varanasi.
According to police sources, the constable used to receive money from the smugglers through both online and offline channels in return.
Satyendra Yadav, 32, who was posted in Chandauli district, was under suspension at the time of his arrest.
As per Chandauli Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Patel, constable Satyendra Yadav, who hailed from Ambedkar Nagar, was arrested from his home district.
Police sources claimed that the involvement of the constable in the racket came to the fore during an investigation into the recent arrest of a local resident, Shyam Babu, in a cattle smuggling case.
During the probe, police found that Babu had been in regular contact with Yadav. This link was established through the analysis of mobile phone data, including WhatsApp calls and chats recovered from Babu’s device, said sources in the police department.
The grilling of Shyam Babu revealed the role of Satyendra Yadav, who had been assisting multiple cattle smugglers.
Police sources said that Yadav provided information to cattle smugglers on police movement, locations and patrolling patterns, and even suggested safe routes to facilitate smuggling.
Yadav had earlier been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for aiding cattle smugglers, sources added.
Since January 1, police in Chandauli have registered 46 cases related to cattle smuggling against 127 persons. During this period, 345 cattle heads were recovered, while 55 vehicles linked to such activities were seized.
In 2025, a total of 162 cases were registered against 410 persons in connection with cattle smuggling in the district, with the recovery of 1,297 cattle heads, 90 kg of beef, and 178 vehicles.