Suspended UP constable arrested for aiding cattle smugglers with police movement inputs

LUCKNOW: A constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested for allegedly sharing information about police movement and patrolling patterns, ensuring safe passage for cattle smugglers while helping them cross the district border in Chandauli, a district adjacent to Varanasi.

According to police sources, the constable used to receive money from the smugglers through both online and offline channels in return.

Satyendra Yadav, 32, who was posted in Chandauli district, was under suspension at the time of his arrest.

As per Chandauli Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Patel, constable Satyendra Yadav, who hailed from Ambedkar Nagar, was arrested from his home district.

Police sources claimed that the involvement of the constable in the racket came to the fore during an investigation into the recent arrest of a local resident, Shyam Babu, in a cattle smuggling case.