'Chameleons': Mayawati slams Congress, SP over caste question in women's reservation

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday slammed the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), likening their positions on caste and women’s reservation to that of a “chameleon”, amid the ongoing debate on delimitation and the implementation of the women’s reservation law.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of discussions on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and its proposed linkage with delimitation based on the 2011 Census.

In a post on X, Mayawati alleged that the Congress had historically failed to safeguard the interests of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“In the matter of constitutional/legal rights, etc., of the country's SC, ST, and OBC communities, the Congress, which changes its colour like a chameleon, is the same party that, now talking about these categories in women's reservation, never took any initiative during its central government to fulfill their reservation quotas in any sector."

"Nor did it implement the 27 per cent reservation for the OBC community in government jobs and education as per the Mandal Commission report, which was eventually implemented in the government of former Prime Minister VP Singh only through the tireless efforts of the BSP, as is well known,” she said.