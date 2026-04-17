Dismissed police constable burns elderly man alive to fake death in UP's Hathras

LUCKNOW: A dismissed police constable allegedly burnt an elderly beggar alive in Hathras in a bid to fake his own death and evade arrest in multiple criminal cases, police said.

The accused, identified as Ramveer Singh, was dismissed from service in 2013 due to his criminal record and had been absconding since. Investigators said he hatched a plan to assume a new identity by staging his death.

According to police, Singh targeted a beggar at the Hathras railway platform who appeared to have no known acquaintances. On the night of March 12, when the platform was deserted, he allegedly poured kerosene on the sleeping man and set him on fire. To mislead authorities, Singh left behind his partially burnt Aadhaar card and mobile phone near the body.

However, Singh himself sustained severe burn injuries during the incident. He initially sought treatment discreetly from local medical stores before admitting himself to Hathras District Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Saifai Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Etawah on March 14.

Meanwhile, police initially presumed the charred body recovered near the platform to be that of Singh.

As the authorities started further proceedings, assuming the unclaimed burnt body found near the Hathras platform was that of constable Ramveer Singh, the GRP police became suspicious when a beggar, who was usually seen on the platform, went missing. According to local residents, the beggar usually never left the platform.