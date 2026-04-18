Dalit labourer abducted and killed in UP's Muzaffarnagar, police book three

A Dalit labourer was allegedly abducted, strangled to death and his body disposed of in a Ganga canal following an altercation, police said on Saturday.

Based on CCTV footage and investigation, police have registered a case against three persons and arrested one accused, identified as Vikal (32).

The deceased has been identified as Suresh (45), a resident of Ibrahimpur village under Ramraj police station limits in Muzaffarnagar district.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Yadav said a case has been filed against Vikal, Kartik Bhati and Aadesh Goswami under charges of murder and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, Suresh had left for work at a brick kiln on April 16 but did not return home thereafter.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, the SHO added.

(With inputs from PTI)