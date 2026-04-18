Female tehsildar in UP seeks CM's help, alleges harassment and corruption by Firozabad DM, clerks

LUCKNOW: A lady PCS officer posted as Tehsildar in Tundla tehsil of Firozabad district has levelled serious allegations of harassment and corruption against Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan and some clerks in his office.

“My job comes later, my dignity comes first. Sir, I expect you to ensure that I get justice.” This was the last appeal for help sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by Tehsildar Rakhi Sharma.

After being transferred from Tundla to Shikohabad on Friday, Sharma accused Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan of harassment and alleged that an iPhone and an Apple Watch worth Rs 1.75 lakh were obtained from her through clerks in his office.

Interacting with reporters at her office in the tehsil premises on Friday, Sharma said she was subjected to an inquiry and told that it would end only if she fulfilled certain demands. She also alleged that she was made to sit in the office for hours.

In a video message addressed to CM Yogi on Thursday evening, Sharma sought justice and demanded a thorough probe against the Firozabad DM.

She alleged that her salary had been withheld for eight months and was released only after she approached the Allahabad High Court.

Sharma claimed that she had been harassed for nine months by the District Magistrate and some clerks in his office.

“There is an OSD, Shailendra Sharma, a Peshkar, and a CRA, all of them operate in a group and allegedly indulge in corruption,” she alleged.

According to Sharma, she received an application in July last year containing allegations of corruption against the three officials and she brought the matter to the DM’s notice. Initially, the DM asked them to stop such practices, but later, she claimed, the trio began targeting her.