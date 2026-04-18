Female tehsildar in UP seeks CM's help, alleges harassment and corruption by Firozabad DM, clerks

LUCKNOW: A lady PCS officer posted as Tehsildar in Tundla tehsil of Firozabad district has levelled serious allegations of harassment and corruption against Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan and some clerks in his office.
“My job comes later, my dignity comes first. Sir, I expect you to ensure that I get justice.” This was the last appeal for help sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by Tehsildar Rakhi Sharma.
After being transferred from Tundla to Shikohabad on Friday, Sharma accused Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan of harassment and alleged that an iPhone and an Apple Watch worth Rs 1.75 lakh were obtained from her through clerks in his office.
Interacting with reporters at her office in the tehsil premises on Friday, Sharma said she was subjected to an inquiry and told that it would end only if she fulfilled certain demands. She also alleged that she was made to sit in the office for hours.
In a video message addressed to CM Yogi on Thursday evening, Sharma sought justice and demanded a thorough probe against the Firozabad DM.
She alleged that her salary had been withheld for eight months and was released only after she approached the Allahabad High Court.
Sharma claimed that she had been harassed for nine months by the District Magistrate and some clerks in his office.
“There is an OSD, Shailendra Sharma, a Peshkar, and a CRA, all of them operate in a group and allegedly indulge in corruption,” she alleged.
According to Sharma, she received an application in July last year containing allegations of corruption against the three officials and she brought the matter to the DM’s notice. Initially, the DM asked them to stop such practices, but later, she claimed, the trio began targeting her.
She alleged that they misled the DM, resulting in her salary being withheld for eight months and an adverse entry being recorded against her.
Sharma further alleged that the three clerks became emboldened and began demanding expensive items, including an Apple Watch and an iPhone.
She claimed that the iPhone she arranged was still being used by the DM and said she had bills and supporting documents to back her allegations.
Even after meeting their demands, Sharma said her salary was not released.
She then moved the Allahabad High Court and filed a writ petition on February 26, 2026.
According to Sharma, when the DM came to know about the petition on February 27, the treasury was opened at night and her salary was released.
She further alleged that she was pressured to withdraw the petition filed at the High Court and was subsequently subjected to multiple inquiries.
Sharing her background, Sharma said she belongs to Agra and has been posted as Tehsildar in Tundla since September 4, 2024.
She also alleged irregularities in the distribution of government land worth crores, claiming that officials and clerks had colluded to distribute government land illegally.
“If this matter were investigated impartially, a major land scam would be revealed,” she claimed.
However, contradicting Sharma’s allegations of land irregularities, the Uttar Pradesh Ministerial Collectorate Employees Union later sent a letter to the Commissioner of the Agra Division seeking legal action against her.
District chief of the union Pradeep Sharma denied the allegations of corruption and harassment levelled by Sharma against Administrative Officer Rajendra Khanna and OSD Shailendra Kumar.