Uttar Pradesh

Former UP minister's son among two arrested for sexually assaulting 24-year-old woman in Muzaffarnagar

Following a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the authorities inspected the CCTV footage and identified the suspects.
image used for representational purposes only.
image used for representational purposes only.Express Illustrations
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

Aryaman Raghuvanshi (28), son of former Minister of Cooperatives in the Kalyan Singh-led UP government and Shaurya Gupta (18) have been arrested on Saturday for alleged sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman.

The incident took place on Friday in the Nai Mandi area.

"The accused, riding a scooter under the influence of alcohol, sexually assaulted the woman," Superintendent of Police (city) Amrit Jain said.

Following a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the authorities inspected the CCTV footage and identified the suspects.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Both accused were arrested, the SP said.

The ex-minister Sudhir Kumar Baliyan was a two-time BJP MLA from the Khatauli assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar.

With inputs from PTI

sexual harassment
muzaffarnagar

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