Former UP minister's son among two arrested for sexually assaulting 24-year-old woman in Muzaffarnagar

Aryaman Raghuvanshi (28), son of former Minister of Cooperatives in the Kalyan Singh-led UP government and Shaurya Gupta (18) have been arrested on Saturday for alleged sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman.

The incident took place on Friday in the Nai Mandi area.

"The accused, riding a scooter under the influence of alcohol, sexually assaulted the woman," Superintendent of Police (city) Amrit Jain said.

Following a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the authorities inspected the CCTV footage and identified the suspects.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Both accused were arrested, the SP said.

The ex-minister Sudhir Kumar Baliyan was a two-time BJP MLA from the Khatauli assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar.

With inputs from PTI