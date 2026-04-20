UP court upholds Azam Khan, son Abdullah’s seven-year sentence in PAN fraud case

LUCKNOW: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam suffered a legal setback on Monday after a Rampur Sessions Court upheld their conviction and seven-year jail sentence in a PAN card fraud case.

The court dismissed their petition challenging the lower court’s order.

The Sessions Court delivered its verdict in two separate cases related to PAN card fraud. Earlier, a lower court had sentenced both Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam to seven years in jail, following which they moved the Sessions Court in appeal.

The case dates back to July 2019, when BJP leader and city MLA Akash Saxena lodged a complaint against Abdullah Azam for allegedly obtaining two PAN cards with different dates of birth.

During the investigation, Azam Khan’s role also came to light and he too was made an accused.

According to the complainant, Abdullah Azam obtained two PAN cards using fake documents. In one card, his date of birth was recorded as January 1, 1993, while in the other it was listed as September 30, 1990.

After a lengthy hearing, the Rampur MP-MLA Court convicted both on November 17, 2025, and sentenced them to seven years in jail.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each. Since the lower court’s order, both have been lodged in Rampur district jail.