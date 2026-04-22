NSA detention valid in cow slaughter case, rules Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the detention of a man under the National Security Act (NSA), observing that allegations of cow slaughter can provoke strong emotional and potentially violent reactions due to their impact on the religious sentiments of a large section of society.

A division bench comprising Justices JJ Munir and Sanjiv Kumar dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by Sameer, through his father Shamshad, challenging his detention order issued on May 15, 2025, by the District Magistrate of Shamli.

The petitioner was accused of slaughtering a cow and two calves in the jungle of Shamli district around the time of Holi festival in 2025.

The case stems from an incident in March last year, when police in Shamli district recovered the remains of a cow from a field in Lavvadaudpur village around the time of the Holi festival. An FIR was subsequently registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955. Investigators later identified five accused, including the petitioner.

In its April 16 order, the court held that the issue went beyond a simple breach of law and order, categorising it instead as a matter affecting “public order.” The bench noted that such incidents could disrupt communal harmony and disturb the normal rhythm of life in the locality, particularly given the heightened sensitivities during festive periods.

Emphasising that no individual has the right to violate existing laws, the court concluded that there was no flaw in the detention order and ruled that continued detention under the NSA was justified.