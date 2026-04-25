5 killed as SUV returning from wedding collides with truck in UP's Mau

MAU: Five people returning from a wedding in Jharkhand were killed when their SUV collided head-on with a trailer truck here, police said on Saturday. Among the dead were three members of a family.

The accident took place in the Doharighat police station area on the highway late Friday night when the SUV, bearing a Jharkhand registration number, went out of control, crossed its lane and crashed into an oncoming trailer, circle officer of the area Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. A pet dog travelling with the family also died in the accident.

The victims were returning to Ranidiha village in Gorakhpur district after attending a wedding in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Two people from Bihar's Gaya district were also travelling with them.