Dalit teen girl’s rape and murder in Ghazipur sparks political storm ahead of PM Modi’s UP visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on April 29 to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway, even as a political controversy continues to escalate over the death of a teenage Dalit girl in Ghazipur district.
The incident has triggered sharp political reactions and competing visits to the affected village, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav set to meet the bereaved family on the same day as the Prime Minister’s visit to Hardoi. Opposition parties have demanded swift justice and strict action against those found responsible.
The girl, reportedly around 17 years old, went missing on the night of April 14. Her body was later recovered from the Ganga river on April 15 in the Karanda area. While the family has alleged sexual assault and murder, police have said they are investigating all possible angles, including initial findings that point to drowning and a possible suicide linked to a prior relationship with the main accused.
A case has been registered and the principal accused has been arrested, officials said. Police have also stated that the post-mortem report indicated drowning, and further investigation is underway.
The case intensified politically after a Samajwadi Party delegation visiting the family on April 22 was attacked with stones in the village, leaving several people, including police personnel, injured. Authorities have arrested 10 individuals in connection with the violence.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the victim belonged to the Vishwakarma community and claimed she had been raped and murdered, adding that the family was threatened to deter them from filing a complaint. He also called for action against police officials and demanded a high-level investigation.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the administration, alleging that rising atrocities against women and delays in registering cases reflect administrative failure in the state.
Senior police officials, including the Additional Director General of Police for Varanasi zone, visited the village and met the family. They said the family had expressed satisfaction with the ongoing investigation and requested a fast-track trial.
Authorities have meanwhile urged political parties to avoid statements or actions that could inflame tensions in the area, warning that strict action will be taken against those attempting to disturb public order.
(With inputs from PTI)