Ghazipur rape and murder case sparks political row as Rahul, Priyanka target UP govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over an alleged rape and murder case in Ghazipur, accusing authorities of a recurring failure to protect women and ensure justice.

In a post on X, Gandhi referred to the incident involving a girl from the Vishwakarma community, alleging that her family faced intimidation when attempting to file a First Information Report (FIR). He linked the case to past incidents, citing Hathras, Kathua, and Unnao, and claimed these reflected a broader pattern of crimes against women from marginalised communities.

Gandhi alleged systemic bias, stating that victims are often from Dalit, backward, tribal, or economically weaker backgrounds, while perpetrators receive protection. He also criticised what he described as silence from those in power and questioned the government’s moral authority, arguing that families should not have to struggle to even register police complaints.

Calling for accountability, he demanded action against police officials involved, protection for the victim’s family, and a high-level investigation to ensure swift justice. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Gandhi questioned why women remain unsafe under their leadership.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the government, accusing it of failing to address rising crimes against women in the state. Referring to the Ghazipur case, she alleged that authorities often side with the accused rather than supporting victims.