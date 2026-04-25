Severe heatwave grips UP; over 60 districts on red alert as temperatures cross 45°C

LUCKNOW: With an intense heatwave sweeping across Uttar Pradesh, over 60 districts were placed under a red alert on Saturday as temperatures surged past 45°C in several regions, forcing authorities to scramble for relief measures while even zoo animals struggled under the scorching conditions.

The extreme heat has already turned deadly. In Kanpur, a 45-year-old man, Sunil Kumar, died while riding a motorcycle in the afternoon heat. His family alleged he suffered heatstroke after prolonged exposure to the sun.

Doctors have urged caution, following IMD advisories that people should avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and not ignore symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, high fever, or sudden weakness.

A look at temperatures across the state shows a grim picture. Prayagraj recorded 45.2°C on Friday, making it the hottest city in the country, while Varanasi, Hamirpur, and Agra crossed 44°C. Across the plains, temperatures ranged between 42°C and 47°C, with hot nights offering little relief.

District administrations remain on alert, enforcing emergency measures. In the Agra division, Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap has imposed a ban on outdoor labour between 12 pm and 4 pm across Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, and Mainpuri. Employers have been directed to provide drinking water, ORS solutions, and shaded rest areas, with strict action warned for violations.

The heatwave is also affecting tourism. Footfall at the Taj Mahal has dropped sharply during afternoon hours, with visitors avoiding the scorching open grounds. “Afternoon hours are witnessing significantly lower visitor numbers due to extreme heat and hot winds,” a local tourism official said.