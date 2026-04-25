Severe heatwave grips UP; over 60 districts on red alert as temperatures cross 45°C

LUCKNOW: With an intense heatwave sweeping across Uttar Pradesh, over 60 districts were placed under a red alert on Saturday as temperatures surged past 45°C in several regions, forcing authorities to scramble for relief measures while even zoo animals struggled under the scorching conditions.
The extreme heat has already turned deadly. In Kanpur, a 45-year-old man, Sunil Kumar, died while riding a motorcycle in the afternoon heat. His family alleged he suffered heatstroke after prolonged exposure to the sun.
Doctors have urged caution, following IMD advisories that people should avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and not ignore symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, high fever, or sudden weakness.
A look at temperatures across the state shows a grim picture. Prayagraj recorded 45.2°C on Friday, making it the hottest city in the country, while Varanasi, Hamirpur, and Agra crossed 44°C. Across the plains, temperatures ranged between 42°C and 47°C, with hot nights offering little relief.
District administrations remain on alert, enforcing emergency measures. In the Agra division, Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap has imposed a ban on outdoor labour between 12 pm and 4 pm across Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, and Mainpuri. Employers have been directed to provide drinking water, ORS solutions, and shaded rest areas, with strict action warned for violations.
The heatwave is also affecting tourism. Footfall at the Taj Mahal has dropped sharply during afternoon hours, with visitors avoiding the scorching open grounds. “Afternoon hours are witnessing significantly lower visitor numbers due to extreme heat and hot winds,” a local tourism official said.
Wildlife is also under stress. At Gorakhpur Zoo, animals have shown signs of heat distress, prompting officials to increase water supply and install sprinklers and coolers. Elephants are being seen cooling off in water, while other animals remain near water bodies. In Lucknow Zoo, ice blocks, fans, and sprinklers have been deployed, while Kanpur Zoo is even providing ORS drinks to tigers to prevent dehydration.
Religious sites have also adapted to the extreme conditions. In Varanasi, temples have introduced continuous water streams, shaded pathways, and cooling systems for devotees. In Mathura and Vrindavan, temples are offering fruits and traditional cooling drinks, while in Ayodhya, coolers have been installed inside sanctum areas to regulate temperatures.
According to the IMD, some relief is expected as a western disturbance becomes active from April 26, bringing light showers to western Uttar Pradesh and the Terai region before thunderstorms spread across the state. Meteorologist Atul Singh said temperatures could drop by 2–3°C, though weather fluctuations may continue until April 30. The next 48 hours, however, remain critical.