SP president Akhilesh Yadav pledges loan waivers, MSP guarantee for farmers ahead of 2027 UP polls

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that if the Samajwadi Party is elected to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, sugarcane farmers will be paid within 24 hours of delivering their produce.

Speaking at the party headquarters, a day after a regional agriculture conference attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav outlined an extensive set of promises aimed at addressing farmers’ concerns.

He said payments for sugarcane would be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts within a day of issuance of the purchase slip. To support this, he proposed a Rs 15,000 crore “farmer revolving fund,” which he said would ensure timely payments, with the government later recovering dues from industrial buyers.

Yadav also pledged loan waivers through legislation, along with crop insurance, free irrigation, and a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP).

Accusing the current government of rolling back initiatives introduced during the SP’s previous tenure, he claimed that infrastructure projects such as mandis along expressways had slowed down. He further alleged that facilities meant for farmers in Lucknow were being repurposed for commercial use.

Targeting the ruling dispensation, Yadav said rising input costs—including fertilisers, seeds, and diesel—had made farming increasingly unviable, while farmers continued to face mounting debt.

He also raised concerns over potential agricultural imports under trade agreements with the United States, warning that such moves could hurt domestic producers.

Highlighting the need for sustainable practices, Yadav said an SP government would promote organic farming, reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, and improve farmers’ access to research institutions for better-quality seeds.

Framing his vision for rural development, he added: “If smart cities can be built, why not smart villages? An SP government will work in this direction.”

(With inputs from PTI)