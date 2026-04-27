Ghazipur teen death: Section 163 imposed; entry to victim’s village banned after Akhilesh announces visit

Issuing prohibitory orders in view of concerns over law and order in Ghazipur following the death of a teenager earlier this month, the district administration has banned all demonstrations and restricted visits to her village for condolence meetings with the family, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, PTI reported.
The state government said “unverified rumours” are being spread by certain “mischievous elements” and alleged that opposition parties are attempting to sensationalise the matter.
It said Ghazipur District Magistrate Anupam Shukla has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. Under this provision, no political party or group is permitted to assemble anywhere in the district. The order will remain in force till April 30.
The Samajwadi Party had announced on Friday that a delegation led by party president Akhilesh Yadav will visit the village and meet the girl’s family on April 29. The same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway.
The UP government said in the statement that the opposition and certain other individuals are attempting to vitiate the atmosphere in Ghazipur, raising apprehensions that the situation could turn volatile.
It added that Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed in view of the potential for misleading information to incite outrage, fear and discontent among the public. It further stated that any individual found violating the order will be liable for punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.
The government also imposed a ban on organising processions, holding demonstrations, conducting candle marches or raising slogans in connection with the incident. It said no individual or delegation will be allowed to visit the village to offer condolences, strictly in the interest of maintaining law and order.
The body of the 17-year-old girl, who belonged to the OBC community, was found in the Ganga in Karanda area of Ghazipur district on April 15. Her family has alleged sexual assault and murder.
Police have said a murder case has been registered, while the post-mortem report indicated drowning. Initial investigation has suggested a possible suicide angle, citing a prior relationship between the deceased and the main accused, who has been arrested.
Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have criticised the government over the incident. Rahul Gandhi has called for a high-level inquiry, while Akhilesh Yadav has alleged pressure on the victim’s family to recant statements. Priyanka Gandhi has also alleged reluctance in registering the case initially and claimed the family received threats.
The UP government said the ban has been imposed to prevent any deterioration of law and order, while minister Om Prakash Rajbhar accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to vitiate the atmosphere in Ghazipur and across the state.
(With inputs from PTI)