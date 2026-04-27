Ghazipur teen death: Section 163 imposed; entry to victim’s village banned after Akhilesh announces visit

Issuing prohibitory orders in view of concerns over law and order in Ghazipur following the death of a teenager earlier this month, the district administration has banned all demonstrations and restricted visits to her village for condolence meetings with the family, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, PTI reported.

The state government said “unverified rumours” are being spread by certain “mischievous elements” and alleged that opposition parties are attempting to sensationalise the matter.

It said Ghazipur District Magistrate Anupam Shukla has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. Under this provision, no political party or group is permitted to assemble anywhere in the district. The order will remain in force till April 30.