Over 36 lakh OBC students receive scholarship aid in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has provided financial assistance to more than 36 lakh students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category under its pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes during 2025-26, aiming to support students from economically weaker families in continuing their education.

A total of 36,75,294 OBC students received scholarships this year, including male, female, and transgender students. Students whose parents have an annual income of Rs 2 lakh or less are eligible for the scheme.

Under the pre-matric scholarship scheme for classes 9 and 10, Rs 219.64 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of 8,88,863 students. This includes 4,58,585 girls, 4,30,275 boys, and 3 transgender students.

Students under this scheme receive Rs 150 per month for up to 10 months along with an annual grant of Rs 750, taking the total assistance to Rs 2,250 directly credited to their bank accounts.

The post-matric scholarship scheme covers students from classes 11 and 12 to higher and professional education, including courses such as B.Tech, MBBS, MBA, BA, BSc, BCom, ITI, and Polytechnic.

Under this scheme, 27,86,431 students received financial assistance amounting to Rs 2,882.02 crore. In classes 11 and 12, beneficiaries included 4,72,764 girls, 3,80,667 boys, and 2 transgender students. In higher education, 10,01,084 girls, 9,31,906 boys, and 8 transgender students benefited from the scheme.