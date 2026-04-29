Anti-women, anti-development: Modi targets Samajwadi Party, accuses it of opposing UP’s progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of having an anti-women mindset and aligning with parties like the DMK that "abuse" the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, Modi said the Samajwadi Party does not like the progress of Uttar Pradesh and wants to “push the state back into its old era”. He also said the party voted against the Bill that seeks to provide reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from 2029, and sided with parties that opposed an increase in parliamentary representation for Uttar Pradesh.

“The Samajwadi Party is not only anti-development but also anti-women. Recent events have exposed their mindset,” he said.

“These people go to Parliament after getting votes from Uttar Pradesh, but stand with those who abuse the state. Parties like the DMK had objections to Uttar Pradesh's representation increasing, and the SP was echoing the same line,” he added.

The prime minister said such politics reflected a tendency to divide society and stall development. “The Samajwadi Party does not like the progress of Uttar Pradesh and wants to push the state back into its old era,” he said.