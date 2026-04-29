'Faster than expressways': PM Modi lauds UP's development model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the pace of developmental works in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, PM Modi said, "In Uttar Pradesh today, not only are expressways being built, but the overall development of the state is progressing at an even faster pace.”

Describing the Ganga Expressway as the identity of a "New Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi stated that it will emerge as a new lifeline for the state’s economy, connectivity, and employment.

In his address, the Prime Minister made it clear that the Ganga Expressway is not merely a road project, but the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s economic, social, and industrial transformation - where development is moving ahead even faster than the speed of the expressway itself.

The Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has received the gift of this expressway with the blessings of Maa Ganga. People can now reach the Sangam in a few hours and visit Kashi for darshan. He expressed happiness that the expressway has been named after Maa Ganga, symbolising both the state’s heritage and its development.