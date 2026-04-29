Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad high-rise; several residents rescued

GHAZIABAD: A major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Indirapuram here on Wednesday morning, prompting a large-scale firefighting and rescue operation, officials said.

The blaze erupted on the 11th floor of Gaur Green Avenue Society around 9 am, spreading to multiple flats across several floors, a fire department official said.

Under the supervision of the chief fire officer, more than a dozen fire tenders from Vaishali, Sahibabad, and Noida were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

By around 10.30 am, the fire was largely brought under control, though efforts to completely extinguish it were still underway, officials said.

Rescue operations were carried out simultaneously, and several residents were safely evacuated, including an elderly man on oxygen support, who was brought out on a stretcher by the firefighters, they said.

The fire had spread across seven to eight floors of the building, they added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.