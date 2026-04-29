Modi inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adityanath hails farmers for land contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, a major infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, in a ceremony held in Hardoi.

The prime minister unveiled the access-controlled expressway with the touch of a button in the presence of Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders.

Stretching across 12 districts — Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj — the six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes, is designed for speeds of up to 120 kmph. It is expected to significantly cut travel time between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh while improving the movement of goods and passengers.

The project, developed under a public-private partnership model, is equipped with modern safety and traffic systems, including an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), CCTV surveillance, emergency call boxes, ambulances and patrolling units. A key feature is a 3.2-km-long airstrip near Shahjahanpur to facilitate emergency landings by the Indian Air Force.