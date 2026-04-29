Modi’s 14-km Varanasi roadshow draws massive crowds, PM to inaugurate Ganga Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began a roadshow in Varanasi during the second day of his two-day visit, drawing large crowds along the route, BJP leaders said.

The roadshow started from Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) and is scheduled to pass through Lahartara, Kachahri, Ambedkar Chauraha, Chaukaghat, Teliyabag, Lahurabir and Maidagin before culminating at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, where the Prime Minister will offer prayers.

BJP media in-charge Arvind Mishra said residents and party workers gathered in large numbers to welcome the Prime Minister, lining the entire route. Supporters were seen raising slogans like “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Shri Ram” as Modi greeted them by waving and folding his hands.

According to Mishra, multiple welcome points were set up along the nearly 14-km route, where party workers and locals greeted the Prime Minister with rose petals, drum beats and conch shells. Party leaders described the roadshow as one of the largest ever held in the city, with heavy crowds seen on both sides of the roads.