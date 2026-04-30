Accused wanted in UP triple murder case killed in encounter; two cops injured

BULANDSHAHR: A day after two accused wanted in a triple murder case were arrested after an encounter, another accused in the case was killed during a shootout with the police here early on Thursday, officials said.

The accused, who carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him, was wanted for killing three youths of a family during a birthday party in Khurja earlier this week.

Two police personnel were injured during the encounter, while bullets also hit the bulletproof jackets of Khurja Nagar station house officer Ramphal Singh and a SWAT team member, they added.

According to officials, Thursday's encounter took place near Dharau police outpost under Khurja Dehat police station limits when a police team was conducting a check.

Police said two men on a scooter were signalled to stop, but they attempted to flee while opening fire at the team.

Police chased and surrounded them on Jhajhar Road, where the accused again allegedly fired at the team. "When police resorted to retaliatory firing in self-defence, one accused sustained bullet injuries while the other managed to escape under the cover of darkness," an official said.

The injured accused was taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He was identified as Jeetu Saini, a resident of Khurja Nagar.

Police said an illegal .32 bore pistol, cartridges, and a scooter without a number plate were recovered from the spot.

The case pertains to an incident on the night of April 25, in which three youths -- Amardeep (30), Manish (28) and Akash (18) -- were shot dead during a dispute at a birthday celebration in Khurja.

Police said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and five accused were already arrested.

Efforts were on to nab the remaining accused, they added.

Officials said the law and order situation in the area remains under control.