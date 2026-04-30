Allahabad HC fines UP govt Rs 2 lakh for 'illegal' vehicle seizure in alleged cow meat transport case

LUCKNOW: In a significant ruling in a case involving alleged transportation of cow meat, the Allahabad High Court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government, directing it to pay compensation to a man whose vehicle was seized in 2024.

The court ordered that the compensation be paid within seven days, noting that there was no conclusive evidence to establish that the seized meat was cow meat. It said the amount was meant to cover the petitioner’s economic loss and compensate for the “arbitrary action of the State.”

The order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep Jain while hearing a writ petition filed by Mohammad Chand. Chand had challenged the Baghpat District Magistrate’s order to seize his vehicle under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, alleging that he was transporting cow meat.

The Meerut Divisional Commissioner had earlier upheld the District Magistrate’s order and dismissed Chand’s appeal in November 2024.

According to the petition, Baghpat Police registered an FIR against Chand and another individual, Saddam, on October 18, 2024, claiming that meat was recovered from Chand’s vehicle during a checking drive. Police claimed they arrested the persons travelling in the vehicle after a brief shootout, leading to additional charges under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with provisions of the Cow Slaughter Act and the Arms Act.

The petitioner argued that a veterinary report did not conclusively determine the origin of the seized meat, and that the burden of proof lay with the prosecution. He contended that without definitive evidence, the vehicle could not be confiscated.

The Additional Government Advocate submitted that the meat examination report stated that the seized meat was "suspected" to be of a cow or its progeny. He, however, admitted there was no documentary evidence on record to conclusively prove it.