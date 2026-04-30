Triple murder accused killed in encounter with UP police in Bulandshahr

LUCKNOW: A 32-year-old gym trainer accused in a triple murder case was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police in Bulandshahr early Thursday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Jeetu Saini, the main accused in the shooting of three of his friends during a birthday celebration at a gym on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. He had been absconding since the incident, and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh confirmed Saini’s role as the key accused in the case and said efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

According to police sources, the incident occurred after an argument broke out between two groups during the birthday party and escalated into firing by Saini and his associates, killing three men. The victims — Amar Saini, 26; Manish Saini, 23; and Akash Saini, 22 — were members of the same family and were shot in the head.

So far, police have arrested five accused in connection with the case and sent them to jail, including three individuals apprehended in earlier encounters.