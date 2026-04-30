Yogi Adityanath asks SP, Congress to apologise for not supporting Women’s Reservation Bill

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that if the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have the moral courage, they should take part in discussions during the special session of the state assembly and apologise for not backing a bill in the Lok Sabha that would have enabled the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Law.

Speaking to reporters before the one-day special assembly session, the UP CM said that a detailed discussion would be held on various issues, including the Narendra Modi government's introduction of the Constitution Amendment Bill for implementation of the Women's Reservation Law in the Lok Sabha, and the resistance meted out to it by opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

"I appeal to all members of the legislature party to participate in this discussion. If the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have moral courage, they should take part in the discussion and clarify why they did not support the Constitution Amendment Bill."

Adityanath said, "If members of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress feel that their leaders were wrong, it is their responsibility to apologise, or support the condemnation motion that will be introduced in the special assembly session today."

Accusing the Samajwadi Party of being a "habitually anti-women party that changes colours like a chameleon," he claimed that during its rule, there was a common saying that "daughters shudder when they see a Samajwadi Party member."