22-year-old UP man allegedly killed following Instagram photo controversy, police say

A 22-year-old man was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in Shahjahanpur district after posting a photo of himself alongside a woman from another religion on Instagram, police confirmed on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit told PTI that Gautam Maurya, a bicycle mechanic from Kamal-Lenpur village under the jurisdiction of Kant police station, was returning from his fields at around 10 pm on Friday when he was allegedly attacked by 19-year-old Sameer Ali and his associates.

Citing the case FIR, Dixit said Sameer stabbed Gautam multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot. On hearing his screams, villagers caught hold of Sameer and handed him over to police.

When police took the accused to the fields on Saturday morning to search for the murder weapon, Sameer retrieved the knife he had discarded and attempted to flee after attacking a constable, the SP said.