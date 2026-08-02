Mayawati expels former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddarth, BSP coordinator from party over indiscipline

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday expelled former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddarth and party coordinator Randhir Singh Beniwal from the party, citing repeated indiscipline and violation of organisational directives.
In a post on X, Mayawati said Siddarth, who is the father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, had earlier been expelled during the Maharashtra Assembly elections over alleged indiscipline, particularly in connection with coordination on ticket distribution with the party's state unit.
She said he was later reinducted after assuring the party leadership that such lapses would not recur.
Following his return, Siddarth was assigned organisational responsibilities only in states outside Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the BSP's base, Mayawati said.
However, she alleged that complaints of indiscipline and violation of party directions continued to emerge from Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal despite repeated warnings.
Mayawati said Siddarth had been relieved of all organisational responsibilities on Saturday, but rumours about his possible return to Uttar Pradesh were deliberately being spread to create confusion within the party and disrupt its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
"In the interest of the party and the movement, Ashok Siddarth has been expelled from the BSP with immediate effect and will not be taken back into the party in future," she said.
Mayawati also announced the expulsion of party coordinator Randhir Singh Beniwal on similar grounds of indiscipline and violation of party directives.
She said Beniwal had been entrusted with organisational responsibilities in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
The BSP chief further announced that Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, who was assigned fresh responsibilities in the party's recent national-level organisational reshuffle, would continue as the party in-charge for Punjab, along with other states, until the next Punjab Assembly elections and the subsequent Lok Sabha elections.
Reiterating the party's organisational policy, Mayawati said senior office-bearers and coordinators from Uttar Pradesh who are currently handling responsibilities in other states would not be assigned organisational roles in the state.