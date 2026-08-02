Mayawati expels former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddarth, BSP coordinator from party over indiscipline

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday expelled former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddarth and party coordinator Randhir Singh Beniwal from the party, citing repeated indiscipline and violation of organisational directives.

In a post on X, Mayawati said Siddarth, who is the father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, had earlier been expelled during the Maharashtra Assembly elections over alleged indiscipline, particularly in connection with coordination on ticket distribution with the party's state unit.

She said he was later reinducted after assuring the party leadership that such lapses would not recur.

Following his return, Siddarth was assigned organisational responsibilities only in states outside Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the BSP's base, Mayawati said.

However, she alleged that complaints of indiscipline and violation of party directions continued to emerge from Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal despite repeated warnings.