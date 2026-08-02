Over 26,000 government primary schools shut in UP after BJP came to power: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the current administration in Uttar Pradesh has shut down more than 26,000 government primary schools since assuming power in 2017, alleging that this was done to deny education to children from the PDA (Backwards, Dalit, Minority) communities.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party would raise the issue during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, which would begin on Monday.

The former chief minister claimed that according to official data, Uttar Pradesh had 1,13,938 government primary schools until March 2017, when the BJP came to power.

More than 26,000 of them have been closed ever since, he said.

The highest number of closures took place in Lakhimpur Kheri, where 758 schools were shut, followed by Sitapur (650) and Prayagraj (638). In Gorakhpur, the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, around 500 primary schools were closed, he said.

Pointing out that a majority of students in government primary schools belong to Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes, Yadav alleged that the BJP did not want children from the PDA communities to receive education.