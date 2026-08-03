Seven UP districts on high alert as communal clashes intensify in Nepal

LUCKNOW: The seven Uttar Pradesh districts sharing the 579-km open border with Nepal have been put on high alert following violent communal clashes across the border. The unrest in the neighbouring country has prompted authorities to step up surveillance, intelligence gathering and coordinated patrolling to prevent any spillover into Indian territory.
Security has been tightened in the seven border districts,Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj, covering 1,047 border villages.
The Uttar Pradesh Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and intelligence agencies have intensified vigilance at checkposts, vulnerable routes and villages along the international border.
Nepal's southern plains have been witnessing communal unrest since July 26, with clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups leaving at least three people dead and prompting authorities to impose curfews in multiple districts.
The violence began in Sunsari district and spread to parts of the Terai region.
The unrest reportedly started after a dispute between Hindu and Muslim groups over religious celebrations. The confrontation quickly escalated, forcing police to intervene. What began as a localised clash soon spread to neighbouring areas, prompting the Nepalese government to deploy additional security forces and impose curfews.
In view of the tense situation, authorities have stepped up monitoring at the Koilabas border crossing in Balrampur district and in 46 villages under the Jarwa and Pachpedwa police station limits.
Joint teams from the SSB's 9th Battalion, local police and intelligence units are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance, conducting vehicle checks and verifying the identities of all people crossing the border.
Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said additional security arrangements had been made at border outposts and along sensitive routes. He urged residents to remain vigilant, refrain from spreading rumours and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.
Similar measures have been implemented in other border districts. In Pilibhit, joint SSB-police patrols have been intensified in the Puranpur and Madhotanda sectors, with special focus on vulnerable stretches used for cross-border movement.
In Siddharthnagar, the SSB's 43rd Battalion and the district police have increased patrolling at border transit points and sensitive villages, including Aligarhwa, Kakarahwa, Lotan and Khunwa, to prevent unauthorised movement.
In Bahraich, District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi and Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava held a meeting with SSB officials and village heads in border areas to review security preparedness.
Senior officials at the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters said security had been strengthened not only at designated border crossings but also along forest tracks, footpaths and other vulnerable routes.
Identity verification is being carried out for every traveller, while two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles are being subjected to thorough checks, police officials said.
According to official sources, cross-border movement has declined since the violence began in Nepal. Coordination between the SSB and Nepal's Armed Police Force has also been strengthened to facilitate real-time intelligence sharing.