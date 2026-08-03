Seven UP districts on high alert as communal clashes intensify in Nepal

LUCKNOW: The seven Uttar Pradesh districts sharing the 579-km open border with Nepal have been put on high alert following violent communal clashes across the border. The unrest in the neighbouring country has prompted authorities to step up surveillance, intelligence gathering and coordinated patrolling to prevent any spillover into Indian territory.

Security has been tightened in the seven border districts,Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj, covering 1,047 border villages.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and intelligence agencies have intensified vigilance at checkposts, vulnerable routes and villages along the international border.

Nepal's southern plains have been witnessing communal unrest since July 26, with clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups leaving at least three people dead and prompting authorities to impose curfews in multiple districts.

The violence began in Sunsari district and spread to parts of the Terai region.

The unrest reportedly started after a dispute between Hindu and Muslim groups over religious celebrations. The confrontation quickly escalated, forcing police to intervene. What began as a localised clash soon spread to neighbouring areas, prompting the Nepalese government to deploy additional security forces and impose curfews.