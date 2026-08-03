‘Those who opposed Ram temple now question donations’: Yogi hits back as SP protests Ayodhya row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Opposition of "double standards" over allegations of irregularities in the handling of donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying those raising the issue had earlier opposed the temple's construction.

Addressing reporters before the start of the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Adityanath said the Ayodhya issue was being raised by people who had earlier taken action against Ram devotees during protests.

"The Ayodhya issue is being raised by those who had fired bullets at Ram devotees. They are the same people who used to resort to lathi-charge and firing when people raised the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'," he said, without naming any party.

The chief minister alleged that those questioning the management of temple donations had earlier attempted to delay the construction of the Ram temple through legal challenges.

"They talk about theft of donations meant for the Ram temple, but not a single penny for the temple's construction came from their pockets. The country and the world are watching their double standards," he said.

His remarks came as Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators staged a protest outside the Assembly on the opening day of the session, raising slogans over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation issue, NEET paper leak, power supply problems and fertiliser shortages.