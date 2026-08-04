Mother among four arrested for allegedly selling minor daughter and staging abduction in UP

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police rescued a 15-year-old girl from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and arrested four people, including her mother, after an investigation into an alleged abduction revealed a suspected child trafficking deal.

The mother, a resident of Dehradun’s Rajpur area, had reported her daughter missing on July 5, following which police registered a case against unidentified persons and formed a team to trace the child.

Investigators used mobile surveillance, CCTV footage and field intelligence to track the girl to Muzaffarnagar. During a raid, police arrested Manish and Lavi Kumar and safely recovered the teenager from their custody, officials said.

“Questioning revealed that the abduction complaint was allegedly fabricated following a dispute over payment,” Rajpur station house officer P D Bhatt said.

According to police, Lavi Kumar told investigators that he had purchased the minor from her mother through Pinky Malik for Rs 1.5 lakh. He later sold the girl to Manish for Rs 2 lakh, allegedly for the purpose of marriage.

Police subsequently arrested Malik in Muzaffarnagar and the girl’s mother in Dehradun. The mother allegedly told investigators that she had met Malik at a function and, due to financial difficulties, agreed to sell her daughter for Rs 1.5 lakh.