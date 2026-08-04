UP Dy CM Maurya sparks row, says madrassa education breeds 'terrorist-like mindset'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday sparked controversy by claiming that people educated in madrassas "develop a terrorist-like mindset", drawing sharp criticism from the opposition and a strong rebuttal from a madrassa cleric.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, Maurya said, "Anyone who receives a madrassa education does not chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' nor sing 'Vande Mataram', and develops a terrorist-like mindset."

Reacting to the remarks, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav accused the BJP of fostering terrorism.

"The BJP nurtures terrorists, and they are found right in their offices. The BJP provides training to all these terrorists, and they are found in their offices and homes," Yadav said.

Responding to the controversy, Maulana Imam Maqbool, who runs a madrassa in Barabanki, rejected Maurya's claims, saying madrassas impart both religious and modern education.

He said madrassas teach not only the Holy Quran but also subjects such as Urdu, Hindi, History, English, Science, Mathematics and Computer Studies.

Maqbool added that many madrassa graduates have gone on to become doctors and engineers and expressed hope that they would also serve the country as IAS and IPS officers.

He further asserted that madrassas have always promoted patriotism, brotherhood and peace, and said it was unfortunate to associate them with terrorism.

(With inputs from PTI)