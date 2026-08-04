Woman, doctors booked for allegedly selling newborn to fund house construction in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: A woman allegedly sold her newborn son for Rs 3 lakh to help finance the construction of her house, with forged hospital records allegedly created to portray the illegal transfer as a legitimate birth in Lucknow's Gudamba area.
The case came to light after Child Helpline received information on August 3 that a newborn boy had been illegally transferred through St. Mary Polyclinic in Gudamba. Following this, a joint inquiry was then launched and the investigators found that the child was the biological son of Aarti Devi, wife of Rajesh Nigam, a resident of Bahadurpur in Gudamba. Police alleged that Aarti handed over the infant to Renu Sharma in exchange for Rs 3 lakh.
Police suspect the money was intended to fund the construction of Aarti's house and that the child was illegally transferred in return.
The investigation also revealed that forged medical and delivery records were allegedly prepared to conceal the child's identity. Police said that Dr Shalu, Dr Vinod and the management of St. Mary Polyclinic created documents showing Renu Sharma as the child's mother despite her not undergoing pregnancy or delivery at the hospital.
Following the inquiry, both women and the infant were brought to the Women's Help Desk at Gudamba police station, where their statements were videographed in the presence of officials. Investigators also seized Aadhaar-linked documents, delivery records, vaccination cards and other medical records for examination.
Based on a complaint by Child Helpline officials, police registered an FIR in the early hours of Tuesday against Renu Sharma, Aarti Devi, Dr Shalu, Dr Vinod and the management of St. Mary Polyclinic under Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to forgery, cheating and other offences.
According to the FIR, a joint team of Child Helpline, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and Gudamba police traced the baby at the residence of Renu Sharma in Shanti Vihar, Phoolbag Colony.
Gudamba SHO Anjani Mishra said, "The couple already had four children and did not want to raise a fifth child. “They also wanted a house of their own, which led to the deal."
Mishra added that police have written to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Lucknow, seeking a detailed inquiry into the role of the hospital and its medical staff.