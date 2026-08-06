BSP's legislative presence ends in UP after lone MLA Umashankar Singh's death

The death of Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) lone Uttar Pradesh MLA, Umashankar Singh, has left Mayawati's party without a single representative in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, marking yet another milestone in the BSP's dramatic political decline from ruling the state with an absolute majority in 2007 to having no legislative voice today.

The three-time MLA from Ballia's Rasra constituency died on Wednesday night at a Delhi hospital after a prolonged battle with a brain tumour. He was 55.

His death comes at a crucial juncture, with Uttar Pradesh heading towards the 2027 Assembly elections. While the Election Commission is yet to announce whether a bypoll will be held for the vacant Rasra seat, Singh's demise has, for now, deprived the BSP of its only voice inside the Assembly.

Calling his death an "irreparable loss", BSP president Mayawati paid an emotional tribute to one of her closest political confidants.

"The demise of BSP's dedicated and popular MLA from Rasra, Shri Umashankar Singh, after a prolonged illness is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the party. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters," she posted on X.

Mayawati also spoke to Singh's family and urged his son not to lose courage, assuring them that the BSP stood firmly with them in this difficult time.

Singh shared a close personal bond with the BSP chief, who was known to tie Rakhi to him every year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled Singh's demise.

"The demise of MLA Shri Umashankar Singh is extremely saddening. I pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Congress leaders and several legislators across party lines also expressed grief, recalling Singh's long public life and contribution to politics.