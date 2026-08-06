BSP's lone Uttar Pradesh MLA Uma Shankar Singh dies after battle with cancer

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Uma Shankar Singh, the party's lone representative in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and a three-time legislator from Ballia's Rasra constituency, died on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 55.

Singh had been undergoing treatment for cancer for several months. His death leaves the BSP without representation in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

A prominent BSP leader in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Singh was first elected from the Rasra Assembly constituency in 2012 and retained the seat in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, completing a hat-trick of victories. Known for his grassroots connect and organisational loyalty, he remained one of the party's most prominent faces in the state despite the BSP's electoral decline.

BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati expressed profound grief over his demise, describing him as a "dedicated, honest and completely loyal" party leader.

In a post on X, she said Singh's death was "extremely heartbreaking" and recalled his unwavering commitment to the BSP. Extending condolences to his family and supporters, Mayawati said no words could adequately describe his devotion to the party.

She also revealed that she had remained in touch with Singh's family during his illness and learnt of his passing from his son. Assuring the bereaved family of the party's support, she urged them to remain strong during the difficult time.

Singh is survived by his family. His passing has drawn condolences from political leaders across party lines, who remembered him as a committed public representative with a strong connect among the people of Ballia.

(With inputs from ANI)