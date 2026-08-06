Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son killed after car crashes into divider in UP's Jhansi

LUCKNOW: Abaan Ahmad (21) the youngest son of late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a road divider on Kanpur-Jhansi road on Thursday.

The accident occurred while Aban was travelling with his friends to Jhansi to meet his brother, who is lodged in jail there. One more occupant of the car, identified as Sonu, also died in the accident while three others were injured and are undergoing treatment at the government medical college here.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar, "Police received information around 10.30 am that an SUV had crashed into a road divider after the driver lost control."

According to Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy, "The vehicle was being driven at a high speed. One of the injured passengers told us that the vehicle was moving at a very high speed and became uncontrollable before crashing into the divider."

"Ahmed's family had been informed and all necessary protocols were being followed and that senior officers were at the accident site," he said.

Atiq has five sons. The eldest son, Umar Ahmed, is in Lucknow jail. Ali Ahmed is in Jhansi jail. The third son, Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi in April 2023. The fourth is Ahzam, who is out. The fifth son, Aban, died in an accident today. Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Praveen, who is also an accused in the high-profile murder case, is absconding, according to police.

On April 15, 2023, Atiq Ahmad, 60, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead from a point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while they were being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj for a medical check-up.