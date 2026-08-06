Rahul Gandhi’s Prayagraj student event venue cancelled, Congress seeks alternative

LUCKNOW: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's proposed interaction with students in Prayagraj under the party's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has hit a hurdle after the Kayastha Pathshala (KP) Trust cancelled the booking of the venue for the August 8 event.

According to Congress sources, the party had obtained permission for the event in advance and paid Rs 51,000 as booking amount.

Party sources said the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee had written to the trust on July 30 seeking reservation of the Chaudhary Nehal Singh Cricket Academy ground from August 4 to August 8, where Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address students on August 8.

A receipt issued by the sports complex showed that the Congress deposited Rs 51,000 through NEFT towards booking the venue.

However, in a letter issued on Wednesday, the KP Trust withdrew the permission, citing an Allahabad High Court order that academic activities should not be disrupted. The trust said the event could affect students of two educational institutions.

It also stated that the monsoon could damage the playground and its restoration would take several days, disrupting school activities. The trust suggested that the Congress hold the event after the monsoon or during vacations and said the advance amount would be refunded.