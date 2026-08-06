Rahul Gandhi’s Prayagraj student event venue cancelled, Congress seeks alternative

LUCKNOW: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's proposed interaction with students in Prayagraj under the party's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has hit a hurdle after the Kayastha Pathshala (KP) Trust cancelled the booking of the venue for the August 8 event.
According to Congress sources, the party had obtained permission for the event in advance and paid Rs 51,000 as booking amount.
Party sources said the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee had written to the trust on July 30 seeking reservation of the Chaudhary Nehal Singh Cricket Academy ground from August 4 to August 8, where Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address students on August 8.
A receipt issued by the sports complex showed that the Congress deposited Rs 51,000 through NEFT towards booking the venue.
However, in a letter issued on Wednesday, the KP Trust withdrew the permission, citing an Allahabad High Court order that academic activities should not be disrupted. The trust said the event could affect students of two educational institutions.
It also stated that the monsoon could damage the playground and its restoration would take several days, disrupting school activities. The trust suggested that the Congress hold the event after the monsoon or during vacations and said the advance amount would be refunded.
Congress leaders said the Prayagraj district unit received the cancellation letter on Wednesday.
Party sources said the Congress was in touch with the district administration to secure an alternative venue and remained confident that Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students would be held as scheduled on August 8.
UP Congress chief Ajay Rai questioned the trust's last-minute decision, saying the venue had recently been used for a marriage function without any objection. “If there was any issue, they should not have allotted the ground in the first place.”
Rai alleged that the cancellation was due to pressure from the BJP, claiming the party was wary of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students. “But Rahul Gandhi will come, irrespective of the permission. The event will take place at a new venue,” he added.
He said the Congress would seek permission to use one of the two nearby grounds if the KP ground remained unavailable.