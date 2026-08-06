Six of family, including two infants, killed as house collapses in UP's Pratapgarh

Six members of a family, including two infants, were killed after a dilapidated house collapsed during heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am in Mahuli Bazaar, about 3 km from the district headquarters, when seven family members were asleep in a room of the old house.

The deceased were identified as Pramod Srivastava (60), his wife Rita (55), their son Nitin (25), daughter-in-law Madhuri (24), and Aman's two sons, Madhav (2) and 10-month-old Advik. Madhuri was the wife of the couple's elder son, Aman.

Aman (28), the lone survivor, managed to crawl out of the debris and alert neighbours, who rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Police and fire service personnel launched a rescue operation and pulled out those trapped under the rubble. All were taken to the government medical college, where six were declared dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, police said.