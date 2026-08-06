UP school headmistress suspended, cook sacked after video showing watery curry, burnt rotis in mid-day meal

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been registered against the headmistress and the cook of Changapur Primary School in the Mahmoodabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district after a video allegedly showing students being served watery vegetable curry and burnt chapatis under the mid-day meal scheme went viral on social media.

The FIR was lodged at Mahmoodabad Police Station against headmistress Kalpana Verma and cook Anita on the basis of the police complaint submitted by block education officer (BEO) Udaimani Patel.

The video of the incident, allegedly showing students being served watery vegetable curry and cold, burnt chapatis, went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The video also purportedly showed chunks of potato floating in the watery curry being served to the children. It further showed rotis falling on the floor before one child picked one up and placed it back on his plate.

Sitapur District Magistrate Dr Raja Ganapathy R, taking cognisance of the issue, had instructed the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to go to the school to verify the anomalies.