Rahul Gandhi gets nod for Prayagraj event 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' after venue cancellation is revoked

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has received permission to hold his proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after the administration revoked the earlier cancellation of the venue booking.

The public interaction with students is scheduled to be held on August 8.

The programme had briefly been thrown into uncertainty after the management of KP College withdrew permission for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and an Allahabad High Court order that emphasised preventing disruption to students' academic activities.

In a letter to the City Congress Committee, the acting president of Kayasth Pathshala, Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh, said the decision to cancel the booking was based on inputs from the college principal and the High Court's August 14, 2025, order. The organisers were also asked to collect the deposited amount.

However, the cancellation was later revoked, clearing the way for the event.

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi alleged that the administration had been attempting to prevent the programme from taking place ever since he announced his visit to Prayagraj.

In a post on X, Gandhi said students of Allahabad University were protesting against fee hikes and seat cuts, but instead of addressing their concerns, the administration had responded by registering FIRs against them.

"Students of Allahabad University are fighting for their future against fee hikes and seat cuts. But instead of listening to the students, the administration is filing FIRs against them," he wrote.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government was suppressing the voices of young people, Gandhi said, "Ask a question, and you get a lathi charge; protest and you face cases, and raise your voice and you get pellet guns."

"Ever since I decided to come to Prayagraj to hear the students' side, the administration has been trying every possible way to stop my programme. It's clear that they are even afraid of the students' echo," he added.

(With ANI inputs)