Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's family tragedy deepens as youngest son Abaan is laid to rest beside his father

Under the harsh August sun, the rhythmic sound of shovels cutting through the earth broke the silence at Kasari-Masari graveyard on Friday morning. A handful of labourers worked quietly, carving out a fresh grave beside two that have become symbols of one of Uttar Pradesh's most dramatic crime sagas—that of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Ashraf.
There were no political slogans, no crowds of supporters and none of the display of influence that once followed the Ahmed family. Instead, police personnel stood watch as relatives waited in silence for a body arriving from Jhansi.
The grave being prepared was for 21-year-old Abaan Ahmed, Atiq's youngest son, whose life ended not in a hail of bullets or a courtroom verdict, but in a road accident on the Jhansi-Kanpur highway. By evening, Abaan would become the fourth member of the family to be buried in the same corner of the cemetery—a resting place that has, over the past three years, come to mirror the spectacular collapse of one of Uttar Pradesh's most feared political-criminal dynasties.
As the ambulance carrying Abaan's body made its way from Jhansi to Prayagraj after post-mortem formalities, the family prepared for yet another funeral. The decision to bury him beside his father and uncle was deeply symbolic. Just a few metres away also lies the grave of his elder brother Asad Ahmed, who was killed in a police encounter in April 2023. Within a span of little over three years, the cemetery has become an unintended family memorial, each grave marking another chapter in the disintegration of the Ahmed household.
Yet, one person remained conspicuously absent from the gathering.
Abaan's mother, Shaista Parveen, has been on the run since 2023 after being named an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Carrying a reward on her head, she remains one of Uttar Pradesh's most wanted fugitives. Her youngest son's funeral rekindled speculation that grief might draw her out of hiding. Security agencies tightened surveillance around the graveyard and monitored possible routes into Prayagraj, but as of Friday afternoon, she had not appeared.
For investigators, it was another day of heightened vigilance. For the family, it was another painful farewell.
Abaan's death came unexpectedly on Thursday when the SUV in which he was travelling rammed into a divider near Jhansi while he was reportedly on his way to meet one of his jailed brothers. One of his friends also died in the crash, while three others sustained injuries. Witnesses later recalled hearing the young man cry out for help moments after the collision, lending an especially tragic note to a family already defined by loss.
Unlike his elder brothers, Abaan had largely stayed away from the public eye. His childhood, however, was anything but ordinary. He grew up watching his father shuttle between prisons and courtrooms, while his mother remained embroiled in legal battles. After Atiq's arrest and later murder, Abaan and his siblings found themselves at the centre of national attention, though not by choice.
The Ahmed family's downfall has been relentless. In April 2023, Asad was killed in a police encounter near Jhansi while wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. Just two days later, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while they were being escorted by police for a medical examination in Prayagraj. The killings, broadcast live on television, stunned the country and marked the dramatic end of a man who had spent decades wielding political influence and criminal power.
Today, two of Atiq's sons remain in jail facing criminal cases, another is dead in an encounter, and now the youngest has died in a road accident. Their mother remains a fugitive, while the family's sprawling political empire has vanished into history.
Back at Kasari-Masari, the freshly dug grave stood ready beside those of Atiq and Ashraf. For the people of Prayagraj, it was another reminder that the Ahmed family's story is no longer one of power or fear. It is a story of a dynasty that collapsed under the weight of violence, crime and loss—one grave at a time.