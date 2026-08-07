Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's family tragedy deepens as youngest son Abaan is laid to rest beside his father

Under the harsh August sun, the rhythmic sound of shovels cutting through the earth broke the silence at Kasari-Masari graveyard on Friday morning. A handful of labourers worked quietly, carving out a fresh grave beside two that have become symbols of one of Uttar Pradesh's most dramatic crime sagas—that of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Ashraf.

There were no political slogans, no crowds of supporters and none of the display of influence that once followed the Ahmed family. Instead, police personnel stood watch as relatives waited in silence for a body arriving from Jhansi.

The grave being prepared was for 21-year-old Abaan Ahmed, Atiq's youngest son, whose life ended not in a hail of bullets or a courtroom verdict, but in a road accident on the Jhansi-Kanpur highway. By evening, Abaan would become the fourth member of the family to be buried in the same corner of the cemetery—a resting place that has, over the past three years, come to mirror the spectacular collapse of one of Uttar Pradesh's most feared political-criminal dynasties.

As the ambulance carrying Abaan's body made its way from Jhansi to Prayagraj after post-mortem formalities, the family prepared for yet another funeral. The decision to bury him beside his father and uncle was deeply symbolic. Just a few metres away also lies the grave of his elder brother Asad Ahmed, who was killed in a police encounter in April 2023. Within a span of little over three years, the cemetery has become an unintended family memorial, each grave marking another chapter in the disintegration of the Ahmed household.

Yet, one person remained conspicuously absent from the gathering.