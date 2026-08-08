Samajwadi Party changing colours like 'chameleon': Mayawati slams party for including Pandits in PDA

The BSP chief questioned the SP's 'PDA' formula.

"In the PDA -- which stands for Pichhda (Backwards), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Minority) -- promoted by the SP, the first 'P' originally stood for Pichhda. However, rattled by seeing the upper-caste community, particularly Brahmins, aligning with the BSP and the party fielding candidates from that section, the SP has now redefined the 'P' for 'Pandit'. This proves their political deception," Mayawati said.

She said such political deceit might bring temporary, short-term benefit to a specific individual, but it can never lead to the welfare of society as a whole.

"Therefore, people from all sections of society must remain alert to the deceptive SP and its narrow, casteist politics. This is both the need of the hour and in the interest of society at large," the BSP chief said.

Mayawati's X post assumes significance because the SP president Akhilesh Yadav reached out to the Brahmin community on Wednesday, asserting that 'PDA' includes Pandits.

He also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of targeting opposition workers, Brahmins, and religious leaders, including Shankaracharya.

"People keep talking about PDA and inventing new definitions for it. Ever since they lost to PDA, they have been trying to redefine it. But they have forgotten that the 'PD' in PDA also stands for Pandit.

The more pain (peeda) they inflict, the stronger PDA will become," Yadav said at a Brahmin Sammelan organised at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of late socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra.

(With inputs from PTI)